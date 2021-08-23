checkAd

AB Science announces that it has received the first authorization to resume patient enrollment in the confirmatory Phase 3 study of masitinib (AB19001) in ALS

AB SCIENCE ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS RECEIVED THE FIRST AUTHORIZATION TO RESUME PATIENT ENROLLLMENT IN THE PHASE 3 STUDY OF MASITINIB IN AMYOTROPHIC LATERAL SCLEROSIS (ALS)

Paris, 23 August 2021, 7.30pm CET

AB Science SA (Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) today announced that it has received the first authorization to resume patient enrollment in the confirmatory Phase 3 study of masitinib (AB19001) in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

This authorization from a national competent authority follows the submission of an amended protocol for the AB19001 study which includes a new risk management plan to strengthen cardiac safety.

This first authorization comes from a European national agency, namely Norway.

As a reminder, AB Science had made the decision on June 1st 2021 to temporarily suspend the enrollment of new patients in study AB19001.

AB Science expects to be able to progressively resume global enrollment during the month of September.

Therefore, the voluntary decision to suspend the enrollment of new patients will have resulted in a 3 months break in the enrollment schedule of the study.

About studies AB19001 and AB10015

As a reminder, study AB19001 is an international, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, 3-parallel group, Phase 3 study to compare the efficacy and safety of masitinib in combination with riluzole versus placebo in combination with riluzole for the treatment of patients suffering from ALS.

The study is intended to confirm the previously published results from the first Phase 2b/3 study (AB10015), which demonstrated that masitinib at 4.5 mg/kg/day in combination with riluzole significantly slowed Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Functional Rating Scale-revised (ALSFRS-R) decline by 27% compared to riluzole alone at week 48 (p-value < 0.05).

Study recruitment targets people with ALS that have mild or moderate impairment of functionality at baseline. This is closely aligned with the patient population that showed the greatest survival benefit with masitinib in the long-term survival analysis. The primary endpoint of study AB19001 is absolute change from baseline in functional score as assessed by ALSFRS-R after 48 weeks of treatment.

About amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a fatal motor neuron disorder that is characterized by progressive loss of the upper and lower motor neurons at the spinal or bulbar level. The disease belongs to a group of disorders known as motor neuron diseases, which are characterized by the gradual degeneration and death of motor neurons. In ALS, both the upper motor neurons and the lower motor neurons degenerate or die, and stop sending messages to muscles.

