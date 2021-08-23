checkAd

DGAP-News Fiven ASA: Historical Review and update of SLB Framework

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.08.2021, 19:55  |  33   |   |   

DGAP-News: Fiven ASA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Fiven ASA: Historical Review and update of SLB Framework

23.08.2021 / 19:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Oslo, 23rd August 2021 

 

FIVEN ASA: Completion of Historical Review and update of Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework

In accordance with its sustainability-linked bond framework (the "SLB Framework") dated June 2021, Fiven ASA ("Fiven" or the "Company") announces today that the Company has, in cooperation with third-party consultancy PwC, completed an external verification of the baseline KPI figures (the "Historical Review") used for its three sustainability performance targets ("SPTs") covering the reduction of: (i) CO2 emissions, (ii) SO2 emissions, and (iii) water withdrawal, in accordance with clause 14.17 (Verification and adjustments of the KPIs) of the terms and conditions for the 2021/2024 bonds with ISIN SE0016075196.

As part of the Historical Review, Fiven notes that the observed value of water withdrawal for 2019 (1,201,029 m3) has been identified to be 6,057 m3 higher than what was previously disclosed in the SLB Framework (1,194,972 m3). As a result, Fiven notifies its bondholders that it will amend the SPT baseline figure accordingly in line with the SLB Framework such that the targeted decrease towards 2025 will correspond to 10.45%, as compared to 10.00% using the previous baseline figure. The Historical Review did not identify any other discrepancies against the reported figures under the SLB Framework.

The updated SLB Framework is available on Fiven's webpage here.

For further information, please contact:

Stein Erik Ommundsen, Group CFO and General Manager
+47 975 10 481, Stein.E.Ommundsen@Fiven.com

Stefan Mokros, IR Manager
+49 221 6507 6097, stefan.mokros@fiven.com

This information is information that Fiven ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16:00 CET on 23 August 2021.

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


23.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1228369  23.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1228369&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Fiven ASA: Historical Review and update of SLB Framework DGAP-News: Fiven ASA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Fiven ASA: Historical Review and update of SLB Framework 23.08.2021 / 19:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE Oslo, 23rd August 2021    FIVEN …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Halbjahreszahlen 2021 und setzt wie geplant ...
Modern Plant Based Foods - Newsflow weckt Hoffnungen auf neue Rallye.
DGAP-Adhoc: Greiffenberger AG: Vorläufige Zahlen erstes Halbjahr 2021; Erhöhung Prognose für das laufende ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia startet öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien
EQS-Adhoc: Cembra und Migros beenden Kreditkarten-Partnerschaft per Juni 2022
DGAP-News: fox e-mobility stellt hochintegrierten Mini-Baukasten für die kommende MIA vor - das 'Skateboard'
DGAP-News: Preliminary half-year results 2021: wallstreet:online AG continues dynamic growth as planned
EQS-Adhoc: Cembra and Migros to terminate credit card partnership as of June 2022
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on D-share Dividend
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a Positive Safety Report for ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Abschluss von Biobank Sale Agreement und Anhebung der Prognose
VRMandat.com goes Crypto: Die führende Schweizer digitale Matchmaking-Plattform für Verwaltungsratsmitglieder implementiert ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric stärkt US-Präsenz auf dem 36. Space Symposium
DGAP-News: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp.: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. stellt Meilensteine für die ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger schliesst im ersten Halbjahr 2021 die strategische Transformation ab und startet ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on D-share Dividend
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement