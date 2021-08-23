checkAd

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) on Behalf of Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.08.2021, 19:58  |  26   |   |   

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Lightning eMotors Inc. (“Lightning eMotors” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZEV) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 16, 2021, after the market closed, Lightning eMotors announced its second quarter 2021 financial results, reporting a net loss of $46.1 million, compared to a net loss of $2.8 million during the prior-year period. The Company also withdrew its fiscal 2021 guidance, stating that it “no longer expects to meet full year guidance” citing among other things “chassis production disruptions.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.63, or 17%, to close at $8.00 per share on August 17, 2021.

If you purchased Lightning eMotors securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Lightning eMotors Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) on Behalf of Investors Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Lightning eMotors Inc. (“Lightning eMotors” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZEV) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws. On …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
Intel Wins US Government Project to Develop Leading-Edge Foundry Ecosystem
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
B&G Foods Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
Aegon completes share buyback program
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) of Gvoke Kit ...
New Study Evaluates the Use of Masimo PVi to Monitor Volume Status in Spontaneously Breathing ...
Adtalem Global Education Appoints John Danaher M.D. to Lead Medical Schools
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.08.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.08.21LIGHTNING EMOTORS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Lightning eMotors, Inc. on Behalf of Lightning eMotors Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.08.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Lightning eMotors Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Lightning eMotors, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Lightning eMotors and Forest River Inc. Reach Multiyear Agreement for up to $850M in Zero-Emission Bus Technology Plus Charging Products and Services
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten