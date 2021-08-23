checkAd

Nyrstar NV – Results of the extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting held on 23 August 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.08.2021, 20:00  |  30   |   |   

﻿Regulated information

Nyrstar NV – Results of the extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting held on 23 August 2021

23 August 2021 at 20.00 CEST

Nyrstar NV (the “Company”) announces today that a new extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting (the “EGM”) was held, which had to deliberate on certain modalities of the appointment of independent directors of the Company.  

The EGM required no attendance quorum for the item on the agenda. The shareholders disapproved the only item on the agenda of the EGM. As a result thereof, and given that no candidate-directors were proposed by the shareholders, no special general meeting will be convened for the appointment of one or more new independent directors of the Company.

During the EGM, at the prior request of certain shareholders of the Company, two letters from Quanteus Group BV on behalf of certain shareholders of the Company, addressed to the Board of Directors of the Company, dated 17 August 2021, as well as the Company's reply letter dated 20 August 2021, and certain e-mail correspondence in that respect, were read out. During the EGM, a letter from Trafigura Pte Ltd containing information on certain transfers of assets by NN2 Newco Limited was also read out. These letters and correspondence shall (together with the underlying correspondence between Quanteus Group BV and the Company of 13 and 15 July 2021) also be attached to the minutes of the Company which shall be published on the website of the Company (www.nyrstar.be) within the time period provided by law.

About Nyrstar NV
The Company is incorporated in Belgium and, following completion of the recapitalisation/restructuring has a 2% shareholding in the Nyrstar group. The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstar.be.

For further information contact:

Anthony Simms -        Head of External Affairs & Legal      M: +41 79 722 2152  anthony.simms@nyrstar.com

