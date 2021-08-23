Pearle Vision Introduces "Maya" The Latest Installment In Their Award-Winning Small Moments Campaign

And "Eyes On The Prize" Social Media Web-Series

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearle Vision has launched their latest installment in the critically acclaimed and award-winning Small Moments campaign, a cinematic mini-movie titled "Maya," in which a young Indian girl goes from feeling like an outsider to a more confident young woman with the help of a Pearle Vision eye care expert. "Maya" continues Pearle Vision's strategy to showcase the "Small Moments" that form trusting relationships between the brand's eye care experts and their patients. Its first story-driven campaign of this type, "Ben's Glasses" earned industry accolades including a 2017 Silver Clio Award and North American Effie Award for Health Care Services Marketing. Launched Super Bowl Sunday 2017, "Ben's Glasses" and the "Small Moments" campaign platform evolved out of a Pearle Vision study that personal connections are the most important thing in establishing trust, including patients' trust with their doctors. It was followed up with the 2018 launch of "Olivia," which featured global sports icon Billie Jean King and received multiple North American Effie awards in 2019 and 2020.

Created by Energy BBDO, the team hired acclaimed filmmaker Samir Mallal to direct. Mallal felt a kinship with Maya and the subject matter, saying he lived it himself. "We can all relate to feeling unsure of ourselves and wanting to fit in," he says. Mallal brought the script to life from the perspective of Maya, a teenager who starts out shy and awkward, but eventually grows into a more confident teen with the help of an understanding Pearle Vision eye care expert.

The Director of Photography on the ad is award-winning cinematographer Andrij Parekh, who won an Emmy for his work on HBO's Succession.

Doug Zarkin, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Pearle Vision says "At Pearle Vision we take pride in our 60-year commitment to care from the exam room to the retail floor. Maya is a wonderful depiction of how our team really takes the time to care for the person behind the eyes. Guiding a patient into that perfect pair often does more than just simply help someone correct a vision acuity issue, it can open their eyes literally and figuratively to a range of positive possibilities and emotions."