AB “Novaturas” resumes flight programs to skiing resorts  

The leading tour operator in the Baltic States “Novaturas” resumes flight programs to Italian and French skiing resorts. Flights will be operated once a week from all Baltic countries.

“Skiing holiday season was shut down by the burst of virus last year, and this year we are reinstating it to our product portfolio. Planes from Lithuania and Latvia to Italy and France will take off from January 2022. From Estonia, flights to Italian ski resorts are planned a month later - from February 2021. Although the skiing program totals as relatively small part of the winter holiday season - around 9%, but it is a product with a distinguished circle of clients. We have opened skiing early bookings just yesterday, and today we are already working with both individual reservations and group inquiries,” says Audronė Keinytė, head of “Novaturas” group.

The company reminds that an outbreak of the virus in the northern Italy at the end of February 2020 forced the suspension of the whole ski travel program.

About “Novaturas” Group

AB “Novaturas” Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.