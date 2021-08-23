checkAd

DGAP-News Petro Welt Technologies AG: HY1 2021 results: Revenue and EBITDA decrease due to slump in demand for fracturing, slight recovery during Q2.

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.08.2021, 20:30  |   |   |   

DGAP-News: Petro Welt Technologies AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
Petro Welt Technologies AG: HY1 2021 results: Revenue and EBITDA decrease due to slump in demand for fracturing, slight recovery during Q2.

23.08.2021 / 20:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HY1 2021 results of Petro Welt Technologies AG: Revenue and EBITDA decrease due to slump in demand for fracturing, slight recovery during Q2.

  • Revenue decreases by 31.2% in EUR (19.4% in RUB) and EBITDA by 52.9% due to the severe crisis in the fracturing market, with a sharp drop in the number of operations and extreme price pressure.
  • Drilling, Sidetracking, and IPM segment becomes the most important contributor to Group profit.
  • Ongoing radical cost-cutting measures allow for a reduction of administrative expenses by 16.1% in EUR and 1.9% in RUB.
  • Positive EBIT trend in Q2 2021 thanks to a continuing operational improvement in conventional drilling and a gradual recovery of the fracturing business.
  • Increased financial discipline and efficient communication with customers and operating companies enable increase in liquidity position by 8.7% to EUR 125.7 million as of June 30, 2021.

Vienna, August 23, 2021
Mainly due to the slump in demand for stimulation operations, as a result of limited oil production under the OPEC+ agreement, the Russian fracturing market declined by 28.0% in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. As a result, Group revenue amounted to EUR 105.9 million for the first half of 2021, down 31.2% from EUR 154.0 million in the same period of the previous year. Expressed in RUB, Group revenue decreased by 19.4%.

In the second quarter, however, the decrease in revenue only amounted to 12.3% year on year in EUR terms and 1.6% in RUB, thus demonstrating a gradual improvement in PeWeTe's overall business performance.

At minus 25.4%, the cost of sales fell at a slightly slower rate than revenue, thus reducing the Group's gross profit by 59.0% to EUR 10.9 million. In line with this, the gross profit margin was down from 17.3% in the first half of 2020 to 10.3% in the reporting period. At the same time, thanks to radical cost-cutting efforts, administrative expenses in EUR declined by 16.1% (or 1.9% in RUB) to EUR 9.9 million in the first half of 2021.

Seite 1 von 3
Petro Welt Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Petro Welt Technologies AG: HY1 2021 results: Revenue and EBITDA decrease due to slump in demand for fracturing, slight recovery during Q2. DGAP-News: Petro Welt Technologies AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results Petro Welt Technologies AG: HY1 2021 results: Revenue and EBITDA decrease due to slump in demand for fracturing, slight recovery during Q2. 23.08.2021 / 20:30 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Halbjahreszahlen 2021 und setzt wie geplant ...
Modern Plant Based Foods - Newsflow weckt Hoffnungen auf neue Rallye.
DGAP-Adhoc: Greiffenberger AG: Vorläufige Zahlen erstes Halbjahr 2021; Erhöhung Prognose für das laufende ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia startet öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien
EQS-Adhoc: Cembra und Migros beenden Kreditkarten-Partnerschaft per Juni 2022
DGAP-News: fox e-mobility stellt hochintegrierten Mini-Baukasten für die kommende MIA vor - das 'Skateboard'
DGAP-News: Preliminary half-year results 2021: wallstreet:online AG continues dynamic growth as planned
EQS-Adhoc: Cembra and Migros to terminate credit card partnership as of June 2022
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on D-share Dividend
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a Positive Safety Report for ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Abschluss von Biobank Sale Agreement und Anhebung der Prognose
VRMandat.com goes Crypto: Die führende Schweizer digitale Matchmaking-Plattform für Verwaltungsratsmitglieder implementiert ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric stärkt US-Präsenz auf dem 36. Space Symposium
DGAP-News: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp.: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. stellt Meilensteine für die ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger schliesst im ersten Halbjahr 2021 die strategische Transformation ab und startet ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on D-share Dividend
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20:30 UhrDGAP-News: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Erstes Halbjahr 2021: Rückgang von Umsatz und EBITDA aufgrund der eingebrochenen Nachfrage im Bereich Fracturing, leichte Erholung im zweiten Quartal.
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG: HY1 2021 Results: Revenue and EBITDA decrease due to slump in demand for fracturing.
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
19.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Erstes Halbjahr 2021: Rückgang von Umsatz und EBITDA aufgrund der eingebrochenen Nachfrage im Bereich Fracturing.
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
19.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Erstes Halbjahr 2021: Rückgang von Umsatz und EBITDA aufgrund der eingebrochenen Nachfrage im Bereich Fracturing.
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
19.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG: HY1 2021 Results: Revenue and EBITDA decrease due to slump in demand for fracturing.
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs