DGAP-News: Petro Welt Technologies AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results Petro Welt Technologies AG: HY1 2021 results: Revenue and EBITDA decrease due to slump in demand for fracturing, slight recovery during Q2. 23.08.2021 / 20:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Revenue decreases by 31.2% in EUR (19.4% in RUB) and EBITDA by 52.9% due to the severe crisis in the fracturing market, with a sharp drop in the number of operations and extreme price pressure.

Drilling, Sidetracking, and IPM segment becomes the most important contributor to Group profit.

Ongoing radical cost-cutting measures allow for a reduction of administrative expenses by 16.1% in EUR and 1.9% in RUB.

Positive EBIT trend in Q2 2021 thanks to a continuing operational improvement in conventional drilling and a gradual recovery of the fracturing business.

Increased financial discipline and efficient communication with customers and operating companies enable increase in liquidity position by 8.7% to EUR 125.7 million as of June 30, 2021.

Vienna, August 23, 2021

Mainly due to the slump in demand for stimulation operations, as a result of limited oil production under the OPEC+ agreement, the Russian fracturing market declined by 28.0% in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. As a result, Group revenue amounted to EUR 105.9 million for the first half of 2021, down 31.2% from EUR 154.0 million in the same period of the previous year. Expressed in RUB, Group revenue decreased by 19.4%.

In the second quarter, however, the decrease in revenue only amounted to 12.3% year on year in EUR terms and 1.6% in RUB, thus demonstrating a gradual improvement in PeWeTe's overall business performance.

At minus 25.4%, the cost of sales fell at a slightly slower rate than revenue, thus reducing the Group's gross profit by 59.0% to EUR 10.9 million. In line with this, the gross profit margin was down from 17.3% in the first half of 2020 to 10.3% in the reporting period. At the same time, thanks to radical cost-cutting efforts, administrative expenses in EUR declined by 16.1% (or 1.9% in RUB) to EUR 9.9 million in the first half of 2021.