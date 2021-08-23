The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of General Motors Company (GM) on Behalf of Investors

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of General Motors Company (“GM” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GM ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 4, 2021, GM announced that its second quarter 2021 financial results were negatively impacted by “warranty recall costs” of $1.3 billion, including approximately $800 million related to the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

On this news, GM’s share price fell $5.16, or 8.9%, to close at $52.72 per share on August 4, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on Friday, August 20, 2021, GM announced that it was “voluntarily expanding the current Chevrolet Bolt EV recall to cover the remaining 2019 and all 2020-2022 model year vehicles, including the Bolt EUV” because the batteries may have two manufacturing defects that “increase[] the risk of fire.”

On this news, GM’s share price fell during intraday trading on Monday, August 23, 2021, thereby further injuring investors.

