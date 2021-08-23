checkAd

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against PayPal Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.08.2021, 20:51  |  24   |   |   

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against PayPal Holdings, Inc. (“PayPal” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PYPL) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 9, 2017 and July 28, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 19, 2021.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu PayPal Holdings!
Short
Basispreis 290,32€
Hebel 14,63
Ask 0,13
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 256,48€
Hebel 13,77
Ask 0,18
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. PayPal failed to maintain appropriate disclosure controls and procedures. The Company’s PayPal Credit business was non-compliant with applicable laws and regulations. The Company’s interchange rate practices regarding its debit cards were also non-compliant with applicable laws and regulations. The Company’s revenues from its PayPal Credit and debit card businesses were unsustainable. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about PayPal, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

PayPal Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Börsengang Paypal: Siegeszug der Fintechs - Ist das traditionelle Bankengeschäft am Ende?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against PayPal Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against PayPal Holdings, Inc. (“PayPal” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PYPL) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
Intel Wins US Government Project to Develop Leading-Edge Foundry Ecosystem
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
B&G Foods Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
Aegon completes share buyback program
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) of Gvoke Kit ...
New Study Evaluates the Use of Masimo PVi to Monitor Volume Status in Spontaneously Breathing ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:25 UhrEQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages PayPal Holdings, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – PYPL
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16:30 UhrBoeing, Bitcoin, Coinbase, BioNTech, Uber, PayPal, JD.com, Netease - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
15:46 UhrPush durch Coinbase und PayPal: Bitcoin knackt 50.000-US-Dollar-Marke – Startschuss zur Spät-Sommer-Rallye?
KryptoJournal | Kommentare
14:59 UhrROUNDUP: Bitcoin steigt über 50 000 US-Dollar - Paypal weitet Kryptoservice aus
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
10:58 UhrVerpennt PayPal den neuen Megatrend Ratenkredite im Finanzsektor?
Armin Brack M.A. | Kommentare
17.08.21PayPal: Chance auf Rebound - JETZT ein Must-have? - HeavytraderZ
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
14.08.21Schnelle Gewinne...: Krypto-Aktien bringen den Sommer ins Depot! Unglaubliche Kursgewinne möglich! Jetzt richtig handeln!
Blockchainradar | Kommentare
Anzeige
11.08.21Sollten sich die Investoren von PayPal Sorgen um die Afterpay-Übernahme von Square machen?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
10.08.21Tattooed Chef, PayPal, Bitcoin, Flutter Entertainment, Delivery Hero - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
08.08.213 Top-Wachstumsaktien zum Kauf nach den Quartalsberichten
The Motley Fool | Kommentare