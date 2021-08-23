checkAd

Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Commercial Loan Officer Hiring

OAKDALE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), announced that Mona Dmitrenko joined the bank as Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer. She is currently based out of the Sacramento Capitol Mall Branch.

Dmitrenko joins the Oak Valley team with 30 years of banking experience including commercial and agribusiness lending. In her new role, she will be responsible for commercial lending and business development in the Capital region. “We are excited to have Mona on our team” stated Cathy Chan, EVP Commercial Real Estate Group. “Her knowledge and expertise in sourcing and financing C & I, agribusiness, public, and special use properties make her a great asset to the bank,” she concluded.

“The bank is actively exploring branch expansion opportunities in the Greater Sacramento region. Mona’s experience will help with future expansion efforts in Sacramento and surrounding areas,” said Chris Courtney, President & CEO.

Dmitrenko earned a Degree in Marketing from San Jose State University. She has been a member of Bev’s Angel Project and Lend a Heart, Lend a Hand-Animal Assisted Therapy for six years. When away from the office, Mona enjoys cycling and home remodeling. She resides in Fair Oaks with her husband Kyle.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 17 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop.

For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit www.ovcb.com.

Contact:  Chris Courtney/Rick McCarty
Phone:  (209) 848-BANK (2265)
  Toll Free (866) 844-7500
  www.ovcb.com




