U.S. Physical Therapy to Participate in the 12th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Virtual Conference

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics and provider of industrial injury prevention services (the "Company"), today announced Chris Reading, Chief Executive Officer, and Carey Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 12th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Virtual Conference on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. The presentation will cover an overview of the Company.

A copy of USPh’s investor presentation is posted on the Company’s website at www.usph.com.