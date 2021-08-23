Jefferson Security Bank Announces Semi-Annual Dividend

President and CEO of Jefferson Security Bank (OTC Pink: JFWV), Cindy Kitner, announced the Board of Directors approval of a semi-annual dividend at their August 18, 2021 meeting in the amount of $1.05 per share, payable on September 10, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 1, 2021. This results in an annual dividend of $2.05 per share in 2021, representing an increase of $0.15 per share or 7.9% from $1.90 per share in 2020.

“We are pleased to continue to provide an increased dividend to our shareholders resulting from solid earnings performance through the first half of 2021,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Cindy Kitner. “This dividend represents our commitment to providing consistent and favorable long term returns to our shareholders, while remaining focused on strengthening our capital position.”