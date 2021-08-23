Jefferson Security Bank Announces Semi-Annual Dividend
President and CEO of Jefferson Security Bank (OTC Pink: JFWV), Cindy Kitner, announced the Board of Directors approval of a semi-annual dividend at their August 18, 2021 meeting in the amount of $1.05 per share, payable on September 10, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 1, 2021. This results in an annual dividend of $2.05 per share in 2021, representing an increase of $0.15 per share or 7.9% from $1.90 per share in 2020.
“We are pleased to continue to provide an increased dividend to our shareholders resulting from solid earnings performance through the first half of 2021,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Cindy Kitner. “This dividend represents our commitment to providing consistent and favorable long term returns to our shareholders, while remaining focused on strengthening our capital position.”
Jefferson Security Bank, founded in 1869, is a community bank engaged in the general banking business in Berkeley County and Jefferson County, West Virginia, and Washington County, Maryland. The Bank offers community banking services, focusing on providing the highest quality service and financial products to commercial and retail customers.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, which may involve significant risks and uncertainties. The statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by management in conjunction with other factors deemed appropriate under the circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from current projections.
Offices:
105 East Washington Street, Shepherdstown, WV (304-876-9000)
7994 Martinsburg Pike, Shepherdstown, WV (304-876-2800)
873 East Washington Street, Suite 100, Charles Town, WV (304-725-9752)
277 Mineral Drive, Suite 1, Inwood, WV (304-229-6000)
1861 Edwin Miller Boulevard, Martinsburg, WV (304-264-0900)
103 West Main Street, Sharpsburg, MD (301-432-3900)
