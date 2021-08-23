checkAd

Sorrento Publishes Positive Initial Results of SOFUSA Lymphatic Drug Delivery System in a Phase 1b Rheumatoid Arthritis Study Using Enbrel

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.08.2021, 21:52  |  25   |   |   

  • Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) is one of many chronic autoimmune conditions affecting over 20 million people in the United States (NIH, 2017).
  • Sofusa is a revolutionary technology which delivers biologic therapies through the skin and into the lymphatic system.
  • Current biologic treatments for RA are delivered by either subcutaneous (SC) injection or intravenous (IV) infusion and response rates for treatment with biologic drugs for RA (e.g., etanercept) plus methotrexate are approximately 35-40%.
  • The first patient treated with Sofusa with Enbrel achieved a dramatic improvement in disease activity in just 12 weeks receiving only 50% of the Enbrel subcutaneous dose weekly:
    • Disease activity as measured by DAS28-ESR decreased 34.1% from 4.58 at Baseline to 3.02 at Week 12 demonstrating a change from moderate to low disease activity. The lowest DAS28-ESR achieved was 2.10 at Week 10 after 10 weekly doses which corresponds to a disease activity level of remission.
    • The number of tender joints decreased from Week 0 to Week 12 by 70.6% (full 68-Joint Count) and 90.9% (28-Joint Count).

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento") today released a patient case report on the lymphatic delivery of Enbrel using the Sofusa Lymphatic Delivery System (SOFUSA), which has been submitted for preprint as CASE REPORT: Lymphatic delivery of Enbrel using The Sofusa Lymphatic Delivery System (SOFUSA) achieves improvement in rheumatoid arthritis disease activity measures in a patient non-responsive to Enbrel subcutaneous injections (https://www.medrxiv.org/).

The development of tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors has greatly improved the treatment of RA, but many patients either do not respond or relapse after therapy. TNF is produced by a variety of immune cells that reside within lymph nodes and the lymphatic system. A Phase 1b open label study is examining the changes in RA disease progression by administering Enbrel, a TNF inhibitor, to the lymphatic system and draining lymph nodes using the SOFUSA device. The first patient to participate in this ongoing study was a 43-year-old female who had an inadequate response to Enbrel after 11 months of once weekly 50mg Enbrel SC injections.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sorrento Publishes Positive Initial Results of SOFUSA Lymphatic Drug Delivery System in a Phase 1b Rheumatoid Arthritis Study Using Enbrel Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) is one of many chronic autoimmune conditions affecting over 20 million people in the United States (NIH, 2017).Sofusa is a revolutionary technology which delivers biologic therapies through the skin and into the lymphatic …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces the Construction of its First Lithium Vanadium ...
Allarity Therapeutics Publishes Interim Report for the Period January – June 2021
Bavarian Nordic Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Booster Vaccine
Valneva Commences Rolling Submission to MHRA for its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine
Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 4nd quarter and 12 months of 2020/2021 ...
HUTCHMED Selected as Constituent of Certain Hang Seng Indexes
Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio update
The subscription price for the warrants of series (2020: 3) TO3 B in Terranet AB has been determined to SEK 0.80 and the subscription period starts today, ...
Axsome Therapeutics Provides Update on the New Drug Application for AXS-05 for the Treatment of ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Brookfield Infrastructure Reminds Inter Pipeline Shareholders to Tender Before Offer Expiry at 5 ...
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board