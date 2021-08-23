Sorrento Publishes Positive Initial Results of SOFUSA Lymphatic Drug Delivery System in a Phase 1b Rheumatoid Arthritis Study Using Enbrel

Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) is one of many chronic autoimmune conditions affecting over 20 million people in the United States (NIH, 2017).



Sofusa is a revolutionary technology which delivers biologic therapies through the skin and into the lymphatic system.

Current biologic treatments for RA are delivered by either subcutaneous (SC) injection or intravenous (IV) infusion and response rates for treatment with biologic drugs for RA (e.g., etanercept) plus methotrexate are approximately 35-40%.

The first patient treated with Sofusa with Enbrel achieved a dramatic improvement in disease activity in just 12 weeks receiving only 50% of the Enbrel subcutaneous dose weekly: Disease activity as measured by DAS28-ESR decreased 34.1% from 4.58 at Baseline to 3.02 at Week 12 demonstrating a change from moderate to low disease activity. The lowest DAS28-ESR achieved was 2.10 at Week 10 after 10 weekly doses which corresponds to a disease activity level of remission. The number of tender joints decreased from Week 0 to Week 12 by 70.6% (full 68-Joint Count) and 90.9% (28-Joint Count).



SAN DIEGO, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento") today released a patient case report on the lymphatic delivery of Enbrel using the Sofusa Lymphatic Delivery System (SOFUSA), which has been submitted for preprint as CASE REPORT: Lymphatic delivery of Enbrel using The Sofusa Lymphatic Delivery System (SOFUSA) achieves improvement in rheumatoid arthritis disease activity measures in a patient non-responsive to Enbrel subcutaneous injections (https://www.medrxiv.org/).

The development of tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors has greatly improved the treatment of RA, but many patients either do not respond or relapse after therapy. TNF is produced by a variety of immune cells that reside within lymph nodes and the lymphatic system. A Phase 1b open label study is examining the changes in RA disease progression by administering Enbrel, a TNF inhibitor, to the lymphatic system and draining lymph nodes using the SOFUSA device. The first patient to participate in this ongoing study was a 43-year-old female who had an inadequate response to Enbrel after 11 months of once weekly 50mg Enbrel SC injections.