RTX Revenue Falls 24% Due to Supply Chain Issues Autor: PLX AI | 23.08.2021, 21:48 | 14 | 0 | 0 23.08.2021, 21:48 | (PLX AI) – RTX Q3 revenue DKK 120.6 million.

Q3 EBITDA DKK 10.1 million

Q3 EBIT DKK 3 million

The supply chain issues from the global electronics component scarcity and logistic challenges continued in the third quarter of 2020/21 and has postponed revenue into the fourth quarter

RTX maintains the expectations for the year, with revenue of DKK 450-500 million, EBITDA of DKK 30-55 million and EBIT of DKK 0-25 million for the financial year 2020/21



