Horizon Therapeutics plc to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that the Company will participate in the following conferences:

Handelsbanken Life Science Innovation Day 2021 (Virtual)

  • Date: Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021
  • Presentation time: 10 a.m. ET

Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Virtual)

  • Date: Friday, Sept. 10, 2021
  • Presentation time: 10:15 a.m. ET

The conference presentations will be webcast live and may be accessed by visiting Horizon's website at http://ir.horizontherapeutics.com. A replay of each webcast will be available following the events.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

04.08.21Horizon Therapeutics plc Reports Record Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results; Increasing Full-Year 2021 Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
