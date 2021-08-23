checkAd

UBS Declares Quarterly Coupon Payments on Exchange Traded Note AMUB

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.08.2021, 22:00  |  14   |   |   

UBS Investment Bank today announced coupon payments for the ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSE Arca: “AMUB”), traded on the NYSE Arca.

NYSE Ticker

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu UBS Group AG!
Long
Basispreis 13,83€
Hebel 9,72
Ask 1,44
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 16,82€
Hebel 9,33
Ask 1,54
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

 

ETN Name and Prospectus
Supplement*

 

Coupon
Valuation
Date

 

Ex-
Date

 

Record
Date

 

Payment
Date

 

Coupon
Amount

 

Payment
Schedule

 

Current Yield
(annualized)**

AMUB

 

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B

 

08/16/2021

 

08/26/21

 

08/27/21

 

09/07/21

 

$0.1990

 

Quarterly

 

7.01%

* The table above provides a hyperlink to the relevant prospectus and supplements thereto for each of our ETRACS ETNs. For more information on each ETRACS ETN, see "List of ETNs".

**"Current Yield (annualized)" equals the current Coupon Amount, multiplied by four (to annualize such coupon), divided by the Closing Indicative Value of the ETN on its current Coupon Valuation Date rounded to two decimal places for ease of analysis. The Current Yield is not indicative of future coupon payments, if any, on the ETN. You are not guaranteed any coupon or distribution amount under the ETN.

About ETRACS
 ETRACS ETNs are senior unsecured notes issued by UBS AG, are traded on NYSE Arca, and can be bought and sold through a broker or financial advisor. An investment in ETRACS ETNs is subject to a number of risks, including the risk of loss of some or all of the investor’s principal, and is subject to the creditworthiness of UBS AG. Investors are not guaranteed any coupon or distribution amount under the ETNs. We urge you to read the more detailed explanation of risks described under “Risk Factors” in the applicable prospectus supplement for the ETRACS ETN.

Seite 1 von 3
UBS Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UBS Declares Quarterly Coupon Payments on Exchange Traded Note AMUB UBS Investment Bank today announced coupon payments for the ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSE Arca: “AMUB”), traded on the NYSE Arca. NYSE Ticker   ETN Name and Prospectus Supplement*   Coupon Valuation Date   Ex- Date   Record Date   …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
B&G Foods Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
Intel Wins US Government Project to Develop Leading-Edge Foundry Ecosystem
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
Aegon completes share buyback program
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) of Gvoke Kit ...
New Study Evaluates the Use of Masimo PVi to Monitor Volume Status in Spontaneously Breathing ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.08.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 33/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
19.08.21Goldman Sachs schnappt sich Vermögensverwaltung der NN Group
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21ANALYSE: JPMorgan bleibt optimistisch für Aktien - Neues EuroStoxx-Jahresziel
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
14.08.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 32/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
09.08.21UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21UBS Announces Completion of the Index Succession for Two ETNs
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Neuer Bafin-Chef Branson will Aufsichtsbehörde von 'Weltklasse'
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Polizei räumt Blockade von Klimaaktivisten vor Banken in Zürich
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
31.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 30/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
30.07.21Neuer Bafin-Chef tritt Amt an: 'Ich bin für sehr klare Regeln'
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten