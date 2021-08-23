checkAd

Globus Maritime Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.08.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

GLYFADA, Greece, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Maritime Limited (“Globus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, announced today that the annual meeting of shareholders will be held at the offices of Globus Shipmanagement Corp. at 128 Vouliagmenis Avenue in Glyfada, Attica Greece, on September 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. local time.

Shareholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2021, are entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the annual meeting, or any adjournments thereof.

Notice of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Statement are available free of charge on the Company’s website: www.globusmaritime.gr.

Formal notice of the meeting and the Company’s proxy statement will be sent to shareholders of the Company in due course.

About Globus Maritime Limited

Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide and presently owns, operates and manages a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. Globus’ subsidiaries own and operate eight vessels with a total carrying capacity of 544,420DWTand a weighted average age of 10.3 years as of August 23, 2021.

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements provide the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements about the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts or that are not present facts or conditions. Words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “will” or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons specifically as described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication. Globus undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should, however, review the factors and risks Globus describes in the reports it will file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission after the date of this communication.

For further information please contact:  
   
Company Contact Investor Relations/Media
   
Globus Maritime Limited Capital Link – New York
+30 210 960 8300 +1 212 661 7566
Athanasios Feidakis, CEO Nicolas Bornozis
a.g.feidakis@globusmaritime.gr globus@cappitallink.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Globus Maritime Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders GLYFADA, Greece, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Globus Maritime Limited (“Globus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, announced today that the annual meeting of shareholders will be held at the offices of Globus …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces the Construction of its First Lithium Vanadium ...
Allarity Therapeutics Publishes Interim Report for the Period January – June 2021
Bavarian Nordic Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Booster Vaccine
Valneva Commences Rolling Submission to MHRA for its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine
Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 4nd quarter and 12 months of 2020/2021 ...
HUTCHMED Selected as Constituent of Certain Hang Seng Indexes
Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio update
The subscription price for the warrants of series (2020: 3) TO3 B in Terranet AB has been determined to SEK 0.80 and the subscription period starts today, ...
Axsome Therapeutics Provides Update on the New Drug Application for AXS-05 for the Treatment of ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Brookfield Infrastructure Reminds Inter Pipeline Shareholders to Tender Before Offer Expiry at 5 ...
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board