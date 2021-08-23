Connect Biopharma Hires General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer and Appoints a New Board Member

TAICANG, SUZHOU, China and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB) ("Connect Biopharma" or the “Company”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from T cell-driven research, today announced Mr. Jiang Bian has joined the Company as General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer, effective August 20, 2021. In his role, Mr. Bian will oversee Connect Biopharma’s legal function and will report to Dr. Zheng Wei, Co-founder and CEO. The hiring of Mr. Bian is an important step in filling out the Company’s Executive Leadership and advancing the organizational growth strategy.



Separately, the Company announced a change to the composition of its Board of Directors, with the appointment of Jean Liu, J.D., Executive Vice President, Legal Affairs, General Counsel and Secretary of Seagen Inc., a targeted cancer therapeutic company. Ms. Liu joins as an Independent Director to the Company.