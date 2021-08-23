checkAd

Connect Biopharma Hires General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer and Appoints a New Board Member

TAICANG, SUZHOU, China and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB) ("Connect Biopharma" or the “Company”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from T cell-driven research, today announced Mr. Jiang Bian has joined the Company as General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer, effective August 20, 2021. In his role, Mr. Bian will oversee Connect Biopharma’s legal function and will report to Dr. Zheng Wei, Co-founder and CEO. The hiring of Mr. Bian is an important step in filling out the Company’s Executive Leadership and advancing the organizational growth strategy.

Separately, the Company announced a change to the composition of its Board of Directors, with the appointment of Jean Liu, J.D., Executive Vice President, Legal Affairs, General Counsel and Secretary of Seagen Inc., a targeted cancer therapeutic company. Ms. Liu joins as an Independent Director to the Company.

“Jiang has strong experience both as a senior counsel in healthcare and biopharmaceutical companies as well as at a law firm representing global public companies and emerging life science and technology companies in licensing, intellectual property and corporate issues. He will be a key addition to our executive management team as we continue our progress as newly public company,” said Dr. Zheng Wei.

Mr. Bian joins Connect Biopharma from Guardant Health, Inc., a publicly traded precision oncology diagnostics company, based in Redwood City, California, where he served as Senior Counsel. Prior to Guardant Health, Mr. Bian was with Shartsis Friese LLP where he focused on corporate and technology licensing areas of legal advisory. Mr. Bian also held positions of increasing responsibility, including Senior Counsel at Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company. He received his LL.B. from Southwest University of Political Science and Law, Chongqing, China, and his LL.M. in Intellectual Property and J.D. from George Washington University Law School.

