ProntoForms Corporation Announces Option Grant

OTTAWA, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM) announced today, pursuant to the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange, that it has granted a total of 813,500 options at an exercise price of $1.07 per share as part of the overall remuneration and incentive program. This includes options to purchase 750,000 common shares which were granted to an officer of the company. Stock option grants are subject to necessary stock exchange approvals.

About ProntoForms Corporation
ProntoForms is the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise. The Company's solution is used to create apps and forms to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets – either as a standalone solution or as a mobile front-end to enterprise systems of record. 

The Company’s 100,000+ subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to increase productivity, improve quality of service, and mitigate risks. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 





