ProntoForms Corporation Announces Option Grant

OTTAWA, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM) announced today, pursuant to the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange, that it has granted a total of 813,500 options at an exercise price of $1.07 per share as part of the overall remuneration and incentive program. This includes options to purchase 750,000 common shares which were granted to an officer of the company. Stock option grants are subject to necessary stock exchange approvals.



About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise. The Company's solution is used to create apps and forms to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets – either as a standalone solution or as a mobile front-end to enterprise systems of record.