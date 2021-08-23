checkAd

Emergent BioSolutions to Participate in Investor Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) announced today that members of the company’s senior management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • Three Part Advisors IDEAS Midwest Conference 
    August 25-26, 2021
    Pre-recorded presentation available on August 26; 1-on-1 meetings on August 26
  • Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference 
    September 9-10, 2021
    Fireside chat on September 9 at 9:20 am ET; 1-on-1 meetings all day
  • Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 
    September 9-10 & 13-15, 2021
    Fireside chat on September 9 at 3:30 pm ET; 1-on-1 meetings all day
  • Baird’s 2021 Global Healthcare Conference 
    September 14-15, 2021
    Fireside chat on September 14 at 4:55 pm ET; 1-on-1 meetings all day
  • Singular Research Compelling Values Webinar 
    September 16, 2021
    Company presentation schedule will be posted on website
  • Cantor 2021 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference 
    September 27-30, 2021
    Fireside chat on September 27 at 4:00 pm ET; 1-on-1 meetings all day

For conferences where a presentation is planned, the company’s webcast presentation may include a discussion of the company's recent business developments as well as its financial results and guidance. The webcast will be available both live, if possible, and by replay, and will be accessible from the Emergent website.

About Emergent BioSolutions
Emergent BioSolutions is a global life sciences company whose mission is to protect and enhance life. Through our specialty products and contract development and manufacturing services, we are dedicated to providing solutions that address public health threats. Through social responsibility, we aim to build healthier and safer communities. We aspire to deliver peace of mind to our patients and customers so they can focus on what’s most important in their lives. In working together, we envision protecting or enhancing 1 billion lives by 2030. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Investor Contact:
Robert G. Burrows
Vice President, Investor Relations
240-631-3280
burrowsr@ebsi.com  

Media Contact:
Matt Hartwig
Director, Media Relations
hartwigm@ebsi.com





