Clearside Biomedical to Present at the Ophthalmology Futures European 2021 Virtual Retina Forum

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious back of the eye diseases, announced today that Thomas A. Ciulla, M.D., MBA, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Development Officer, will present a company overview at the Ophthalmology Futures European 2021 Virtual Retina Forum on September 8, 2021. Access to the event is available here.



A link to the archived webcast may be accessed on the Clearside website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations. An archive of the webcast will be available for three months.