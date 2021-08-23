checkAd

Processa Pharmaceuticals to Present at the World Orphan Drug Congress USA, August 25-27

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.08.2021, 22:00  |   |   |   

HANOVER, MD, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCSA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing products to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have an unmet medical need condition today announced it will present at the World Orphan Drug Congress USA 2022 Conference, to be held from August 25-27, 2022.

Dr. David Young, CEO and Chairman of Processa will deliver a presentation titled “Balancing the Benefit-Risk of an Orphan Drug: Case Studies.”

Presentation Details:
Date: Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Time: 1:30 PM Eastern Time
Website: https://www.terrapinn.com/conference/world-orphan-drug-congress-usa/in ...

About Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Our mission is to develop drug products that improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients with high unmet medical need conditions. We are a development company, not a discovery company, that seeks to identify and develop drugs for patients who need better treatment options than presently exist for their medical condition. To increase the probability of development success, our pipeline only includes drugs which have previously demonstrated some efficacy in the targeted population or a drug with very similar pharmacological properties has been shown to be effective in the population.

We currently have three drugs in various stages of clinical development: PCS499 for Ulcerative Necrobiosis in Phase 2B; PCS3117 for metastatic pancreatic cancer and non-small cell lung cancer in Phase 2B; and PCS6422 for metastatic colorectal cancer and breast cancer in Phase 1B. The PCS12852 IND for the treatment of gastroparesis will be submitted in 3Q2021.

Members of the Processa development team throughout their careers have been involved with more than 30 FDA drug approvals (including drug products targeted to orphan disease conditions), more than 100 FDA meetings, and two FDA regulatory science contracts. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.ProcessaPharma.com.

For More Information:
Michael Floyd
mfloyd@processapharma.com
(301) 651-4256

James Carbonara
Hayden IR
(646) 755-7412
james@haydenir.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Processa Pharmaceuticals to Present at the World Orphan Drug Congress USA, August 25-27 HANOVER, MD, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCSA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing products to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have an unmet medical need …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces the Construction of its First Lithium Vanadium ...
Allarity Therapeutics Publishes Interim Report for the Period January – June 2021
Bavarian Nordic Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Booster Vaccine
Valneva Commences Rolling Submission to MHRA for its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine
Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 4nd quarter and 12 months of 2020/2021 ...
HUTCHMED Selected as Constituent of Certain Hang Seng Indexes
Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio update
The subscription price for the warrants of series (2020: 3) TO3 B in Terranet AB has been determined to SEK 0.80 and the subscription period starts today, ...
Axsome Therapeutics Provides Update on the New Drug Application for AXS-05 for the Treatment of ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Brookfield Infrastructure Reminds Inter Pipeline Shareholders to Tender Before Offer Expiry at 5 ...
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board