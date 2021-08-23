Best-Selling Console Gaming Headset Brand Turtle Beach Unveils the Newly Redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR), a global leader in gaming accessories and best-selling console gaming audio brand, today unveiled the newly redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2 multiplatform gaming headset. The wired Recon 200 Gen 2 headset delivers powerful, amplified game audio on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, PlayStation5 and PlayStation4, and Nintendo Switch, as well as on compatible PC and mobile platforms with a 3.5mm jack. Successor to the original Recon 200, the Gen 2 model offers gamers more features and functionality for the same $59.95 MSRP, including Variable Mic Monitoring, ProSpecs glasses-friendly technology, softer memory foam cushions, a new headband with added rigidity, and the ability to work in passive mode. The Recon 200’s sound is driven by 40mm speakers with enhanced Bass Boost to deliver immersive, detailed game audio that supports the available spatial surround sound technologies like Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos or DTS Headphone: X1, and Sony 3D Audio. The Recon 200 Gen 2 comes in black, white, and an all-new midnight blue color, and is available for pre-order starting today at www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers worldwide. The Recon 200 Gen 2 launches September 19, 2021.

“At $59.95 gamers won’t find another headset that offers the powerful amplified game audio and features to compete with what the Recon 200 Gen 2 brings to the table,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “There was already so much for gamers to like about the original Recon 200, and the Gen 2 offering is even stronger with its updated design and added features, all for the same great MSRP that made the original so attractive. The Gen 2’s combination of audio performance, comfort, and multiplatform compatibility should put it at the top of the list for gamers seeking a new affordable headset.”