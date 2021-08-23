checkAd

Mytheresa Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.08.2021, 22:05  |  20   |   |   

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) (“Mytheresa”), the parent company of Mytheresa Group GmbH, today announced the date for the release of its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 financial results.

Mytheresa will release fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 financial results before the U.S. market open on September 14, 2021. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:00am Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through Mytheresa’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.mytheresa.com. Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial in at (833) 979-2860 (USA) or +1 (236) 714-2917 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Mytheresa’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:00am Eastern Time on September 14, 2021, through September 21, 2021, by dialing (800) 585-8367 (USA) or +1 (416) 621-4642 (International). The replay passcode will be 5598406.

ABOUT MYTHERESA
 Mytheresa is one of the leading global luxury fashion e-commerce platforms shipping to over 130 countries. Founded as a boutique in 1987, Mytheresa launched online in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for womenswear, menswear and kidswear. The highly curated edit of over 200 brands focuses on true luxury brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce&Gabbana, Gucci, Loewe, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino, and many more. Mytheresa’s unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations.

MYT Netherlands Parent Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mytheresa Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) (“Mytheresa”), the parent company of Mytheresa Group GmbH, today announced the date for the release of its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 financial results. Mytheresa will release fourth quarter and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
Intel Wins US Government Project to Develop Leading-Edge Foundry Ecosystem
B&G Foods Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
Aegon completes share buyback program
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) of Gvoke Kit ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Trillium Therapeutics Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. Is ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020