Mytheresa Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Mytheresa will release fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 financial results before the U.S. market open on September 14, 2021. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:00am Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through Mytheresa’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.mytheresa.com. Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial in at (833) 979-2860 (USA) or +1 (236) 714-2917 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Mytheresa’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:00am Eastern Time on September 14, 2021, through September 21, 2021, by dialing (800) 585-8367 (USA) or +1 (416) 621-4642 (International). The replay passcode will be 5598406.

