checkAd

Splunk Welcomes Pamela Fusco as Chief Information Security Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.08.2021, 22:05  |  19   |   |   

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, today announced the appointment of Pamela Fusco as the company’s Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), effective immediately. With over 30 years of leading-edge, global enterprise security experience, Fusco is an industry pioneer with a career spanning both the public and private sectors.

Reporting into Shawn Bice, President of Products and Technology, Fusco will oversee all facets of Splunk’s information security posture to protect employees, customers, systems, and assets. Her Splunk Global Security mandate includes security operations, risk and information protection, and threat management. Fusco will also enhance Splunk’s robust and mission-driven team as they help organizations worldwide proactively combat today’s most advanced threats with a cloud-based security strategy and data-driven approach.

“Effective cybersecurity strategy and implementation is mission-critical—and Pamela is an industry leader,” said Bice. “She understands what it takes to build successful organizations and as a former Splunk customer she provides an essential perspective. We are pleased to welcome her to Splunk as we believe that we are ideally positioned to drive continued growth and innovation across our security platform to benefit our customers and stakeholders.”

Prior to Splunk, Fusco held CISO and chief security officer roles at Apollo Education Group, Digex, Merck, and served as executive vice president, Head of Global Information Security at Citibank. She currently serves on the Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) board of directors as CFO; and is a founder of the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) and SAFE-BioPharma. A former U.S. Navy cryptologist, Fusco began her career focused on supporting security proceedings for government and national intelligence special operations, including advising the U.S. White House.

“Splunk is essential for organizations and governments as they navigate the ever-changing threat landscape and I’m honored to lead its exceptional security team,” said Fusco. “I’ve trusted Splunk to help secure operations on numerous occasions and there is no other cloud-first company that truly turns data into doing. Succeeding in cybersecurity requires anticipating change, and Splunk is on the cutting-edge of security innovation.”

For more information on Splunk’s global security team and security program, please visit https://www.splunk.com/en_us/about-splunk/splunk-data-security-and-pri ....

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on data at any scale.

Splunk, Splunk>, Data-to-Everything, D2E and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. 2021 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.

Splunk Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Splunk - Begriffserklärung und Wissenswertes über diesen Newcomer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Splunk Welcomes Pamela Fusco as Chief Information Security Officer Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, today announced the appointment of Pamela Fusco as the company’s Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), effective immediately. With over 30 years of leading-edge, global …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
Intel Wins US Government Project to Develop Leading-Edge Foundry Ecosystem
B&G Foods Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
Aegon completes share buyback program
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) of Gvoke Kit ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Trillium Therapeutics Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. Is ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.08.21Splunk to Announce Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results on August 25, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21David DeWitt Joins Splunk as Technical Fellow
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten