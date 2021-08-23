QIAGEN Reaches Milestone With Its Kits Used to Process More Than Three Billion Biological Samples to Date

This milestone particularly underscores QIAGEN’s standout position in sample preparation, the most crucial stage of molecular testing at which DNA, RNA or proteins are extracted from human samples. QIAGEN’s sample prep kits have become the gold standard in sample extraction and earned over 200,000 references in academic studies. With more than 500 consumable kits and automated systems such as QIAsymphony, QIAcube Connect, QIAcube HT and EZ1, QIAGEN is the most trusted brand in sample preparation.

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced that the number of biological samples processed with consumables kits has passed the three billion mark – a record that underlines its leadership in enabling molecular laboratories to gain valuable insights in research, combatting diseases and forensics.

“Topping the three billion threshold truly demonstrates QIAGEN’s leadership in molecular testing,” said Thierry Bernard, QIAGEN’s CEO. “QIAGEN’s sample extraction kits can be found in practically every type of academic, pharmaceutical, forensic and clinical laboratory around the world. They are key to advancing scientific discoveries, identifying diseases and many other applications that make improvements in life possible. Our constant innovation to make ever more challenging sample types easier to process will continue to strengthen our value in the market.”

QIAGEN has numerous new products in development, among them are kits in the highly innovative area of liquid biopsy – in which body fluids such as blood, saliva or urine replace the need for biopsied tissue samples – and the emerging field of microbiome research ­– the study of the composition of microbial communities and its influence on disease onset, progression or therapy response across a wide range of disorders. The company also plans to launch the EZ2 Connect for research, human identification and molecular diagnostics applications as well as other new instruments to continue driving automation in the field of sample preparation.

Sample technology is one of QIAGEN’s five pillars of growth alongside the QuantiFERON immune-response technology, the NeuMoDx integrated PCR system, the QIAstat-Dx syndromic testing solution, and the QIAcuity digital PCR portfolio. Announced in August 2020, this focused long-term growth strategy is meant to establish or bolster QIAGEN as a top-three player in each of these fields – and so continue the company’s leadership in molecular analysis in both research and clinical testing applications.