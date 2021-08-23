checkAd

EQUITY ALERT ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Sesen Bio, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – SESN

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) between December 21, 2020 and August 17, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 18, 2021.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Sesen Bio securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Sesen Bio class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2149.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 18, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sesen Bio’s clinical trial for Vicineum (VB4-845), a locally administered targeted fusion protein (“TFP”) developed as a treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (“BCG”)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (“NMIBC”) had more than 2,000 violations of trial protocol, including 215 classified as “major”; (2) three of Sesen Bio’s clinical investigators were found guilty of “serious noncompliance,” including “back-dating data”; (3) Sesen Bio had submitted the tainted data in connection with the Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for Vicineum; (4) Sesen Bio’s clinical trials showed that Vicineum leaked out into the body, leading to side effects including liver failure and liver toxicity, and increasing the risks for fatal, drug-induced liver injury; (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s BLA for Vicineum was not likely to be approved; (6) as a result of the foregoing, there was a reasonable likelihood that Sesen Bio would be required to conduct additional trials to support the efficacy and safety of Vicineum; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Sesen Bio class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2149.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

