checkAd

Apple Hospitality REIT Acquires AC Hotel by Marriott in Portland, Maine

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.08.2021, 22:15  |  33   |   |   

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the “Company” or “Apple Hospitality”) today announced the acquisition of the 178-room AC Hotel by Marriott in Portland, Maine (the “Hotel”), for a total purchase price of approximately $66.8 million, or approximately $375,000 per key.

“We are pleased to expand our presence in the vibrant Portland market, which benefits from a variety of demand generators, including leisure, corporate, health care, government and education,” said Nelson Knight, President, Real Estate and Investments of Apple Hospitality. “With the acquisition of the AC Hotel and the nearby Aloft Hotel that we expect to acquire following completion of construction in the third quarter of this year, we will own three hotels along Portland’s dynamic waterfront. The three hotels will be operated by the same management company which, combined with our exceptional asset management, will create additional operational synergies. Through our recent and pending transactional activity, we are refining, enhancing and growing our existing portfolio while increasing our exposure to markets with strong relative growth trajectories. We are confident the combined impact of these efforts will maximize long-term value for our shareholders.”

The AC Hotel Portland Downtown Waterfront opened in July 2018 and is located at 158 Fore Street in Portland, Maine, with unobstructed views of Casco Bay. The Hotel is just a short walk from Portland’s historic Old Port district, Casco Bay Lines, East End Beach, Portland’s cruise ship terminals, the green space of the Portland Trails, and a variety of restaurants, art galleries and entertainment venues. In addition to its ideal location for leisure travelers, the Hotel is also convenient to the University of Southern Maine, Maine Medical Center and numerous corporate offices. According to data provided by STR, revenue per available room (“RevPAR”) for the Portland Downtown/International Jetport, Maine submarket improved by approximately 10% for the month of June 2021, as compared to the month of June 2019. With results exceeding the Company’s full portfolio averages in June 2021, the AC Hotel reported occupancy of 85%, average daily rate of $256 and RevPar of $217 for the month.

Seite 1 von 3


Apple Hospitality REIT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Apple Hospitality REIT Acquires AC Hotel by Marriott in Portland, Maine Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the “Company” or “Apple Hospitality”) today announced the acquisition of the 178-room AC Hotel by Marriott in Portland, Maine (the “Hotel”), for a total purchase price of approximately $66.8 million, or …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
Intel Wins US Government Project to Develop Leading-Edge Foundry Ecosystem
B&G Foods Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
Aegon completes share buyback program
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) of Gvoke Kit ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Trillium Therapeutics Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. Is ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.08.21Apple Hospitality REIT Reports Results of Operations for Second Quarter 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten