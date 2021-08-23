checkAd

Ooma to Attend the Jefferies Software Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.08.2021, 22:15  |  20   |   |   

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that management will participate in the Jefferies Software Conference on September 14.

What: Jefferies Software Conference, presentation, and investor meetings
When: Fireside Chat Presentation 2:30 p.m. until 2:55 p.m. ET on September 14, 2021, with meetings throughout the day
Where: Virtual/webcast

The presentation will be webcast as live video and available for replay for 30 days from the Events & Presentation page of the Investor Relations section of Ooma’s website, https://investors.ooma.com/investors/events-and-presentations/.

Interested investors should contact their Jefferies sales representative for meeting opportunities.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features, including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants, and video conferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

16.08.21Ooma to Hold Investor Meetings During the 2021 Colliers Institutional Investor Conference
09.08.21Ooma Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
28.07.21Ooma to Offer UJET Contact Center Solutions, Bringing Together Unified Communications and Customer Experience Management
