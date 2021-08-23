checkAd

Williams Chief Financial Officer to Retire

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.08.2021, 22:15  |  23   |   |   

Williams (NYSE: WMB) announced today that John Chandler, senior vice president and chief financial officer, has indicated his intent to retire, effective March 31, 2022. Chandler assumed his current role in September 2017, overseeing all financial aspects for the company. Prior to rejoining Williams in 2017, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. beginning that role in 2002 in advance of Magellan’s spinoff from Williams in 2003. He retired from Magellan in 2014.

"Four years ago, Williams was fortunate enough to coax John out of retirement to join our executive team. He has been a diligent steward of our financial operations and is well-respected in the financial and investment community for his sound fiscal discipline, strategic ideas and strong professional drive,” said Alan Armstrong, Williams president and chief executive officer. “I’ve had the pleasure of knowing John for many years, and he is a man truly driven by his faith and love of his family and community. We're happy for him as he chooses to enter this new chapter of his life, but we're equally as sad to say goodbye to someone who's been an integral part of our company's growth and strong financial performance."

During Chandler’s tenure, Williams strengthened its balance sheet, improved across many key credit rating metrics and achieved significant deleveraging, driving consistent value to Williams shareholders.

“A little over seven years ago, I retired from Magellan to dedicate more time to my family and community. And while the time away was incredibly rewarding, I came back to Williams to be part of exciting change and an incredible management team,” said Chandler. “With its forward-looking strategy, strong balance sheet and ability to self-fund opportunities, there are many great things ahead for Williams, but I’m now ready to redirect more of my time back to my family and community. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to serve in this role and am excited to see how the future unfolds for Williams as it continues to lead in an evolving energy environment.”

Chandler serves on the Board of Directors for Matrix Services Company as well as the boards of several community organizations.

Efforts are underway to identify a suitable successor, and Chandler will be engaged in that process.

About Williams

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating, and industrial use.

Williams Companies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Williams Chief Financial Officer to Retire Williams (NYSE: WMB) announced today that John Chandler, senior vice president and chief financial officer, has indicated his intent to retire, effective March 31, 2022. Chandler assumed his current role in September 2017, overseeing all financial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
Intel Wins US Government Project to Develop Leading-Edge Foundry Ecosystem
B&G Foods Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
Aegon completes share buyback program
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) of Gvoke Kit ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Trillium Therapeutics Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. Is ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.08.21Williams Announces Agreement on Deepwater Whale Project
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Williams Reports Higher Results Across Key Metrics in Second Quarter
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Williams Releases 2020 Sustainability Report Focused on Environmental Stewardship and Building Strong Communities
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten