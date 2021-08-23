checkAd

Horace Mann Executive Leadership to Present at KBW 2021 Insurance Conference on September 10

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) today announced that members of its executive leadership team will participate in a fireside chat at the Virtual KBW Insurance Conference on Friday, Sept. 10 at 8 a.m. ET.

Representing Horace Mann will be Marita Zuraitis, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bret Conklin, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

A link to the live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events page of investors.horacemann.com. A webcast replay of the presentation will be available later that day at the same location.

About Horace Mann

Horace Mann is the largest financial services company focused on providing America's educators and school employees with insurance and retirement solutions. Founded by Educators for Educators in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Ill. For more information, visit horacemann.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements included in this news release that are not historical in nature are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Horace Mann is not under any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please refer to the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021, and the company's past and future filings and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for information concerning the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

02.08.21Horace Mann Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Net Income of $1.11 Per Share and Record Core Earnings* of $1.02 Per Share
