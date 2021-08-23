checkAd

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to Host Annual Investor Meeting

As previously announced, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) (“Jefferies”) will host an investor meeting via webcast on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. until Noon. The meeting will include management presentations regarding Jefferies’ major businesses, as well as an opportunity to present questions to management. Registration details to be announced.

About Jefferies

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company engaged in investment banking and capital markets, asset management and direct investing. Jefferies Group LLC, our wholly owned subsidiary, is the largest independent, global, full-service investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S. Focused on serving clients for nearly 60 years, Jefferies is a leader in providing insight, expertise and execution to investors, companies, and governments. Our firm provides a full range of investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research, and wealth management services across all products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Jefferies’ Leucadia Asset Management division is a growing alternative asset management platform.

