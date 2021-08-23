checkAd

California Water Service Announces Support for Setting Public Health Goals for “Forever Chemicals” in Drinking Water

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NYSE: CWT)—Continuing its track record as an industry leader in providing a reliable supply of clean, safe, and affordable drinking water, California Water Service (Cal Water) today announced its support of state efforts to set public health goals for two of the most prominent “forever chemicals” found in drinking water.

“As a water provider, maintaining safe, clean drinking water is paramount and our No. 1 priority,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Cal Water President and CEO. “Our customers depend on us to provide high-quality drinking water. That’s why Cal Water is already taking steps designed to protect our customers from ‘forever chemicals.’”

In July, the California State Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) proposed establishing stringent public health goals for perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS), broadly known as PFAS. PFAS are chemicals widely used in non-stick and stain-resistant coatings, waterproofing, polishes, and paints.

OEHHA is proposing “forever chemical” goals of one part per trillion and below, about 70 times lower than today’s federal non-binding recommendation.

“We have also called on the state and federal governments to take additional action, including encouraging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to establish a federal drinking water regulation of these chemicals, and advocating for legislation at the state level to prohibit the use of certain products that contain the compounds,” Kropelnicki said.

In addition to taking steps designed to protect our customers from “forever chemicals,” Cal Water was one of the first water utilities in America to use advanced technology to treat for chromium-6, the contaminant made famous by Erin Brockovich. The technology has since become a model for other cities and utilities in their treatment of chromium-6.

Cal Water’s support for these goals is consistent with its ongoing commitment to work to protect customers from current and future water contaminants. Director of Water Quality Sophie James outlined Cal Water’s support for the OEHHA goals in an op-ed in Capitol Weekly this past Friday.

California Water Service, the largest subsidiary of California Water Service Group, serves about 2 million people through 492,600 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the state since 1926. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com.

