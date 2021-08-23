checkAd

Hill International to Present Virtually and Host One-on-One Meetings at the 12th Annual Midwest IDEAS Conference

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International, Inc. (NYSE: HIL), delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today that CEO Raouf Ghali and CFO Todd Weintraub will participate in the virtual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference being held August 25-26. Management will host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day on August 25.

A webcast of management’s presentation is scheduled to be available at 7:00 a.m. CDT on August 25, 2021 and may be accessed via the “Investor Relations” section of Hill’s website at www.hillintl.com and on the conference site at www.IDEASconferences.com.

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 2,900 professionals in 72 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest construction management firms in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

Hill International, Inc.
Elizabeth J. Zipf, LEED AP BD+C
Senior Vice President
(215) 309-7707
elizabethzipf@hillintl.com

The Equity Group, Inc.
Devin Sullivan
Senior Vice President
(212) 836-9608
dsullivan@equityny.com





