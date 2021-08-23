checkAd

Black Hills Corp. Announces Pricing of $600 Million Debt Offering

RAPID CITY, S.D., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced the pricing of a registered public debt offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount of 1.037% senior unsecured notes due Aug. 23, 2024. The notes include an optional redemption provision and may be redeemed, in whole or in part, without premium, on or after Feb. 23, 2022. Black Hills Corp. expects the offering to close on Aug. 26, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay amounts outstanding on its term loan with any remaining net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes. The term loan provided additional liquidity related to costs associated with Winter Storm Uri.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement relating to the offering and accompanying base prospectus previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at www.sec.gov or, upon request, from U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc., by calling toll-free at 1-877-558-2607, BMO Capital Markets Corp. by calling toll-free at 1-800-414-3627, or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC by calling toll-free at 1-800-645-3751.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Black Hills Corp.
Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.3 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com.

Investor Relations
Jerome E. Nichols
605-721-1171
jerome.nichols@blackhillscorp.com

24-Hour Media Relations Line
888-242-3969

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release includes “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC. We make these forward-looking statements in reliance on the safe harbor protections provided under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this news release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward looking statements, including our expectations about the completion and timing of the transaction described in this news release. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions which we believe are reasonable based on current expectations and projections about future events and industry conditions and trends affecting our business. However, whether actual results and developments will conform to our expectations and predictions is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that, among other things, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including without limitations, the risk factors described in Item 1A of Part I of our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and other reports that we file with the SEC from time to time.

New factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward looking statements emerge from time-to-time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors, or the extent to which any such factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statement. We assume no obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





