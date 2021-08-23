checkAd

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.08.2021, 22:25  |  25   |   |   

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: PNRG) announced today the following unaudited results for the periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

Revenues................................

 

$

13,663,000

 

 

$

7,278,000

 

 

$

28,635,000

 

 

$

33,386,000

 

Net Loss .................................

 

$

(2,403,000

)

 

$

(6,266,000

)

 

$

(3,858,000

)

 

$

(6,436,000

)

Earnings per Common Share:

Basic..................................

 

$

(1.20

)

 

$

(3.14

)

 

$

(1.93

)

 

$

(3.23

)

Shares Used in Calculation of:

Basic EPS..........................

 

 

1,994,177

 

 

 

1,994,177

 

 

 

1,994,177

 

 

 

1,994,675

 

Total assets at June 30, 2021 were $198,505,000 compared to $200,484,000 at December 31, 2020.

Oil and gas production and the average prices received (excluding gains and losses from derivatives) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were as follows:

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

Increase /
(Decrease)

 

2021

 

2020

 

Increase /
(Decrease)

Barrels of Oil Produced.............................

 

 

165,000

 

 

144,000

 

 

21,000

 

 

 

328,000

 

 

378,000

 

 

(50,000

)

Average Price Received............................

 

$

64.63

 

$

25.09

 

$

39.54

 

 

$

60.77

 

$

37.89

 

$

22.88

 

Oil Revenue .............................................

 

$

10,664,000

 

$

3,613,000

 

$

7,051,000

 

 

$

19,934,000

 

$

14,324,000

 

$

5,610,000

 

Mcf of Gas Sold.........................................

 

 

780,000

 

 

874,000

 

 

(94,000

)

 

 

1,445,000

 

 

1,812,000

 

 

(367,000

)

Average Price Received............................

 

$

2.94

 

$

0.62

 

$

2.32

 

 

$

2.73

 

$

0.77

 

$

1.96

 

Gas Revenue ..........................................

 

$

2,292,000

 

$

543,000

 

$

1,749,000

 

 

$

3,950,000

 

$

1,389,000

 

$

2,561,000

 

Barrels of Natural Gas Liquids Sold

 

 

109,000

 

 

56,000

 

 

53,000

 

 

 

195,000

 

 

213,000

 

 

(18,000

)

Average Price Received

 

$

22.06

 

$

5.76

 

$

16.30

 

 

$

21.28

 

$

8.16

 

$

13.12

 

Natural Gas Liquids Revenue

 

$

2,404,000

 

$

495,000

 

$

1,909,000

 

 

$

4,149,000

 

$

1,738,000

 

$

2,411.000

 

Total Oil & Gas Revenues ........................

 

$

15,360,000

 

$

4,651,000

 

$

10,709,000

 

 

$

28,033,000

 

$

17,451,000

 

$

10,582,000

 

PrimeEnergy is an independent oil and natural gas company actively engaged in acquiring, developing and producing oil and natural gas, and providing oilfield services, primarily in Texas and Oklahoma. The Company’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol PNRG. If you have any questions on this release, please contact Connie Ng at (713) 735-0000 ext 6416.

Forward-Looking Statements:This Report contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes", "projects" and "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and are subject to the safe harbors created thereby. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and are based on a number of assumptions that could ultimately prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may vary materially from what is expressed or forecast in such statements due to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the possibility of drilling cost overruns and technical difficulties, volatility of oil and gas prices, competition, risks inherent in the Company's oil and gas operations, the inexact nature of interpretation of seismic and other geological and geophysical data, imprecision of reserve estimates, and the Company's ability to replace and expand oil and gas reserves. Accordingly, stockholders and potential investors are cautioned that certain events or circumstances could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: PNRG) announced today the following unaudited results for the periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:     Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,     2021   2020   2021   2020   …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
Intel Wins US Government Project to Develop Leading-Edge Foundry Ecosystem
B&G Foods Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
Aegon completes share buyback program
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) of Gvoke Kit ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Trillium Therapeutics Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. Is ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020