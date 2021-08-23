Landmark Theatres to Join Lifestyle Tenancy Lineup at Scottsdale Quarter

Lou Conforti, CEO and Director of Washington Prime Group stated: “I love movies and, as importantly, going to the theater. While the quality of home entertainment has certainly increased over the years, nothing compares to watching a movie on the big screen with Twizzlers, popcorn (no butter) and a Diet Coke in hand. There also exists the reality human beings relish a shared experience beyond social media.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) today announced that Landmark Theatres will become the premier movie theatre operator at Scottsdale Quarter (“The Quarter”), an open-air lifestyle center and mixed-use property located in Scottsdale, Arizona. The addition of Landmark Theatres further positions The Quarter as the premier gathering place in the Valley for the benefit of guests, tenants, and community neighbors and partners.

“I also have an affinity for independent, avant-garde and just plain interesting films. Now don’t get me wrong, if there’s a superhero or spy blockbuster, you can count me in. However, notwithstanding the lack of special effects and the mandatory saving of the universe by really good looking heroes, Jiro Dreams of Sushi, Whiplash, Eraserhead and Capharnaüm (actually attended the opening in Beirut) rank amongst my all-time favorites.

“So you can only imagine how excited I am to have Landmark Theatres join us as a tenant partner at Scottsdale Quarter. As the nation’s largest specialized theater chain focusing upon independent films, they offer a more cerebral alternative to a shield made of a metal I can’t pronounce or an angry green man with the propensity to smash things.”

Landmark Theatres President and COO Paul Serwitz added: “We are very excited to extend our brand in a beautifully designed luxury theatre in an upscale center. This announcement is especially joyous for us, coming out of a period of pandemic-induced retraction of business in the world at large.”

Leading the negotiations to operate the theatre at Scottsdale Quarter was Michael Fant, Senior Vice President of Real Estate and Development for Landmark Theatres. “Landmark Theatres has a presence in most of the top 25 U.S. markets, but Phoenix, ranking at #11, has been a missing region,” says Fant. “The Landmark at Scottsdale Quarter will be a sophisticated setting for a new community to engage with our brand that elevates the moviegoing experience and is known for its wide-ranging programming and discerning audience. This theatre is a perfect fit and we look forward to entertaining the community for years to come.”