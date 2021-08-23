First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distributions for Exchange-Traded Fund
First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announces the special distribution for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF, a series of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III.
The following dates apply to today's distribution declaration:
Expected Ex-Dividend Date:
August 24, 2021
Record Date:
August 25, 2021
Payable Date:
August 26, 2021
Ticker
Exchange
Fund Name
Frequency
Special
ACTIVELY MANAGED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUND
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III
RFAP
Nasdaq
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF
Special
$0.5998
FTA is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund’s investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $207 billion as of July 31, 2021 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.
