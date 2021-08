First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Increases its Monthly Common Share Distribution to $0.1494 Per Share for September

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: FTHY) has increased its regularly scheduled monthly common share distribution to $0.1494 per share from $0.1194 per share. The distribution will be payable on September 27, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 2, 2021. The ex-dividend date is expected to be September 1, 2021. The monthly distribution information for the Fund appears below.

Distribution per share: $0.1494

Distribution Rate based on the August 20, 2021 NAV of $20.82: 8.61%

Distribution Rate based on the August 20, 2021 closing market price of $20.21: 8.87%

Increase from previous distribution of $0.1194: 25.13%

We anticipate these distributions will be paid out of net investment income earned by the Fund and net realized short-term capital gains. The final determination of the source and tax status of all distributions paid in 2021 will be made after the end of 2021 and will be provided on Form 1099-DIV.

The Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to provide current income. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its managed assets in high yield debt securities of any maturity that are rated below investment grade at the time of purchase or unrated securities determined by First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") to be of comparable quality. High yield debt securities include U.S. and non-U.S. corporate debt obligations and senior, secured floating rate loans ("Senior Loans"). Securities rated below investment grade are commonly referred to as "junk" or "high yield" securities and are considered speculative with respect to the issuer's capacity to pay interest and repay principal. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective or that the Fund's investment strategies will be successful.