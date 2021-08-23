checkAd

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.0625 Per Share for September

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: FIF) has declared the Fund’s regularly scheduled monthly common share distribution in the amount of $0.0625 per share payable on September 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 2, 2021. The ex-dividend date is expected to be September 1, 2021. The monthly distribution information for the Fund appears below.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF):

         

 

Distribution per share:

         

$0.0625

Distribution Rate based on the August 20, 2021 NAV of $14.78:

         

5.07%

Distribution Rate based on the August 20, 2021 closing market price of $13.06:

         

5.74%

The Fund's Board of Trustees has approved a managed distribution policy for the Fund (the "Plan") in reliance on exemptive relief received from the Securities and Exchange Commission which permits the Fund to make periodic distributions of long-term capital gains as frequently as monthly each tax year. Under the Plan, the Fund intends to continue to pay its recurring monthly distribution in the amount of $0.0625 per share that reflects the distributable cash flow of the Fund. A portion of this monthly distribution may include long-term capital gains. This may result in a reduction of the long-term capital gain distribution necessary at year end by distributing long-term capital gains throughout the year. The annual distribution rate is independent of the Fund's performance during any particular period. Accordingly, you should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of any distribution or from the terms of the Plan.

