ReNew Power Completes Business Combination with RMG Acquisition Corporation II

The transaction was unanimously approved by RMG II’s Board of Directors and was approved at the extraordinary general meeting of RMG II’s shareholders held on August 16, 2021 (the “Extraordinary General Meeting”). Approximately 88% of the votes cast on the business combination proposal at the Extraordinary General Meeting were in favor of approving the business combination. RMG II’s shareholders also voted to approve all other proposals presented at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

As a result of the business combination, RMG II has become a wholly owned subsidiary of “ReNew Energy Global plc” (the post-combination entity referred to in the remainder of this release as “ReNew”). Commencing at the open of trading on August 24, 2021, ReNew’s Class A ordinary shares and ReNew’s warrants are expected to commence trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) under the symbols “RNW” and “RNWWW,” respectively.

ReNew Power – India’s Leading Pure-Play Renewable Energy Company

Founded in 2011, ReNew Power is India’s leading renewable energy independent power producer (IPP), and among the 10th largest renewable IPPs globally by capacity, with a portfolio of more than 100 operational utility-scale wind and solar energy projects spread across 9 Indian states. The Company also owns and operates distributed solar energy projects for more than 150 commercial and industrial customers across India.

ReNew Power was the first Indian renewable energy company to cross commissioned capacity milestones of 1 gigawatt (GW) and 2 GW, and is presently the only company in the Indian renewable energy sector with over 5 GW of operational capacity. The Company currently has an aggregate capacity of close to 10 GW (including capacity already won in competitive bids).

ReNew Power’s growth has been aided by stable cash flows, secured through long-term contracts with well-regarded counterparties. Currently, ReNew Power’s total utility-scale committed capacity is contracted under power purchase agreements (PPAs) with an average duration of more than 24 years. A bulk of these contracts are with central government agencies, such as the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and NTPC Limited. Over the last 10 years, ReNew Power has also forged a robust and well diversified network of suppliers, enabling adoption of the best technologies, at optimal cost, across its projects portfolio.