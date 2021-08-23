checkAd

Camping World Holdings Doubles its Regular Dividend Going Forward to $2.00 Per Share on Annualized Basis and Announces Declaration of Quarterly Dividend

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World” or the “Company”), America’s Recreation Dealer, today announced that its Board of Directors has doubled the Company’s quarterly dividend and declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share on the Company’s Class A common stock. Payment is expected to be made on September 28, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 14, 2021.

The Company’s regular dividend will increase from $0.25 per share to $0.50 per share on a quarterly basis, and from $1.00 per share to $2.00 per share on an annualized basis.

Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are pleased with our strong performance and disciplined cash management and remain focused on our long-term profitable growth and ability to consistently return capital to our stockholders on a go forward basis, evidenced by the 100% increase in our annualized dividend to $2.00 per share.”

As increased, the CWH Class A common stock cash dividend would be funded by a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common unit cash distribution by CWGS Enterprises, LLC to all holders of its common units, and a $0.35 per share regular quarterly cash dividend representing a portion of excess tax distributions from CWGS Enterprises, LLC to holders of its common units.

Future declarations of quarterly dividends are subject to the determination and discretion of Camping World’s Board of Directors based on its consideration of various factors, including the Company’s results of operations, financial condition, level of indebtedness, anticipated capital requirements, contractual restrictions, restrictions in its debt agreements, restrictions under applicable law, receipt of excess tax distributions from CWGS Enterprises, LLC, its business prospects and other factors that Camping World’s Board of Directors may deem relevant.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is America’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy, and our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly trained and knowledgeable team of associates serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enables us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With over 185 locations in 40 states, Camping World, and sister company Gander RV & Outdoors, have grown to become prime destinations for everything RV. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

