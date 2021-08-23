checkAd

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

MONTREAL, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Desjardins Capital Markets (“Desjardins”) and Sprott Capital Partners with Desjardins acting as sole bookrunner, (collectively, the “Underwriters”) pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase on a bought deal basis, an aggregate of 6,830,000 common shares (the “Common Shares”) at a price of $10.25 per Common Share (the “Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to Aya of $70,007,500 (the “Offering”).

The Corporation has granted the Underwriters an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”), exercisable, in whole or in part, at any time until and including 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offering at the Offering Price to cover over-allotments, if any. If the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full, the total gross proceeds of the Offering will be $80,508,625.

The Common Shares will be offered by way of short form prospectus to be filed in each of the provinces of Canada and in the United States by way of private placement pursuant to the exemption from registration provided for under Rule 144A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in such other jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States as are agreed to by the Corporation and the Underwriters, in each case provided that no prospectus, registration statement or other similar document is required to be filed in such jurisdiction and that the Corporation will not be or become subject to any continuous disclosure obligations in such jurisdiction.

The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for the expansion of its Zgounder mine, for advancement of its other properties and for general corporate purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or about September 13, 2021 (the “Closing Date”) and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the applicable securities regulatory authorities.

