Friedman Industries, Incorporated Announces First Quarter Results

LONGVIEW, Texas, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Company announced today its results of operations for the fiscal first quarter. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021 (the “2021 quarter”), the Company recorded net earnings of $11,311,797 ($1.64 diluted earnings per share) on net sales of $65,916,439 compared to a net loss of $858,862 ($0.12 diluted loss per share) on net sales of $23,524,600 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 (the “2020 quarter”). The 2021 quarter results make it the most profitable quarter in Company history. Results for the 2021 quarter were positively impacted by strong margins primarily associated with a historic rise in steel prices. The 2021 quarter was also positively impacted by the Decatur, Alabama facility starting to operate its new stretcher leveler cut-to-length line.



“We continued to operate in an unprecedented industry environment during the 2021 quarter,” said Michael J. Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Hot-rolled steel prices for the 2021 quarter were approximately 200% higher than prices for the 2020 quarter and securing steel to support our customers remained a critical focus. Prior efforts to expand our supply chain options, combined with our team’s excellent work in the quarter to source steel in a supply tight market, have allowed us to be the consistent supplier our customers expect and to capture new customer opportunities. We are excited about the initial customer response to our Decatur facility’s new processing capabilities. We are also pleased to announce we have broken ground on the construction of our new facility in Sinton, Texas. We believe successful execution of these projects in Decatur and Sinton provide a path for us to double our coil segment sales volume.”