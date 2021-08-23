State Street Announces Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) announced today that its Chief Operating Officer, Lou Maiuri, and its Chief Financial Officer, Eric Aboaf, will participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference, to be held virtually, on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 10:30 am ET.

A webcast of the event will be accessible on State Street’s Investor Relations home page at investors.statestreet.com. A recorded replay of the session will be available on the Investor Relations website later that day, and will be available for approximately two weeks.