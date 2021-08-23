checkAd

State Street Announces Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) announced today that its Chief Operating Officer, Lou Maiuri, and its Chief Financial Officer, Eric Aboaf, will participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference, to be held virtually, on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 10:30 am ET.

A webcast of the event will be accessible on State Street’s Investor Relations home page at investors.statestreet.com. A recorded replay of the session will be available on the Investor Relations website later that day, and will be available for approximately two weeks.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $42.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.9 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2021, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management as of June 30, 2021 includes approximately $64 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

