CORRECTION - Microchip Technology to Present at the BMO 2021 Technology Summit

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on Monday, August 23rd by Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP), please note that in the first paragraph, the time zone for the presentation should be Pacific Time. The corrected release follows:

(NASDAQ:MCHP) – Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions, announced today that the Company will present at the BMO 2021 Technology Summit on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific Time). Presenting for the Company will be Mr. Ganesh Moorthy, President and CEO, and Mr. Eric Bjornholt, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. A live webcast of the presentation will be made available by BMO, and can be accessed on the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.