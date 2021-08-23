Kadant Acquires Leading U.S. Baler Manufacturer

Balemaster is a leading U.S. manufacturer of horizontal balers and related equipment used primarily for recycling packaging waste at corrugated box plants and large retail and distribution centers. The company’s revenue for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2021 was approximately $22 million. Balemaster will become part of Kadant’s Material Handling reporting segment.

WESTFORD, Mass., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) today announced it has completed its acquisition of Balemaster for $54 million in cash, subject to certain customary adjustments.

“Our acquisition of Balemaster expands our presence in the secondary material processing sector and creates new opportunities for leveraging our high-performance balers produced in Europe,” said Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer of Kadant Inc. “The company is a market leader in North America and its strong aftermarket business fits well with Kadant. We are excited to welcome the employees of Balemaster to the Kadant family.”

“We are proud of the strong brand and market presence Balemaster has built over the past 75 years,” said Cornel Raab, president of Balemaster. “Kadant is a world-class company with a similar culture and values as our family-built business, and we believe it is a great home for our company and employees.”

Conference Call

Kadant will hold a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. eastern time to discuss the acquisition. To listen to the call and view the webcast, go to the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.kadant.com. To participate in the question and answer session, dial 888-326-8410 within the U.S., or +1-704-385-4884 outside the U.S., and reference participant passcode 2987001. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website through September 24, 2021.

About Kadant

