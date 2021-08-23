Within the report, the IDC MarketScape recognized Falcon Complete ’s strengths in its Breach Prevention Warranty, full remote surgical remediation, breadth of threat hunting capabilities and strong machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities for detection and response. Additional customer comments within the report call out customized threat intelligence and a “beyond 5” (top rating) on customer support. According to the IDC MarketScape, “large and very large enterprises looking for a follow-the-sun coverage model; full hands-on remote triage, investigation, and remediation actions; and access to a catalog of incident response services outside of a core MDR offering should consider CrowdStrike.”

CrowdStrike Inc. , a global leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection and workload protection, today announced that it has been named a leader in IDC: MarketScape for U.S. Managed Detection & Response Services (MDR) [1] .

The IDC MarketScape evaluated 15 vendors in the U.S. Managed Detection & Response market for strengths and weaknesses of their solutions.

“As modern-day cybersecurity threats become more evolved and nuanced, security teams need to go above and beyond their legacy antivirus solutions to have a fighting chance at defending their business against potential breaches. We created Falcon Complete to combine the best-in-class people, processes and technology in the industry, providing an unparalleled holistic approach to MDR. This recognition is a testament to the success of our Falcon Complete offering and CrowdStrike’s unwavering ability and dedication to protect its customers around the clock,” said Shawn Henry, president of CrowdStrike Services and chief security officer at CrowdStrike.

CrowdStrike Falcon Complete delivers 24/7 expert management, monitoring, and response for the Falcon platform, backed by CrowdStrike’s industry-leading Breach Prevention Warranty.

Falcon Complete provides unparalleled security by combining next-gen antivirus (NGAV), endpoint detection and response (EDR) and managed threat hunting, together with the expertise and 24/7 engagement of the Falcon Complete team.

“The market for comprehensive MDR solutions continues to see double digit growth. The industry has expanded MDR beyond traditional detection and response, incorporating next-generation ML/AI capabilities, threat hunting teams and customized threat intelligence to combat modern-day cyber threats. The companies named to the Leaders Category in this space are the vendors who seamlessly marry these capabilities into one streamlined managed service,” said Craig Robinson, Program Director, Security Services, IDC.