California Bank & Trust Initiates State-Wide “Give Day” During Inaugural Four-Day Virtual Conference

California Bank & Trust (CB&T), one of California’s leading banks with more than 80 branch offices located throughout the state, recently completed its first ever, all-employee virtual conference. The four-day conference took place from Aug. 17 to 20, with each day thematically designed to inspire and invigorate CB&T associates bank-wide; reinforce the organization’s values; and connect with clients and communities across the state. The conference concluded with “Give Day” – an event focused on the bank’s associates giving back to their communities through charitable acts and volunteerism.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005647/en/

CB&T back-to-school collection drive (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’ve spent more than a year managing the disruptive effects of operating in a pandemic and it felt like the right time to reinforce our long-standing emphasis on investment in our people and our communities,” said CB&T’s President and CEO, Eric Ellingsen. “By elevating our associates, we elevate California Bank & Trust, the long-term success of our clients and the communities we serve. It’s a full-circle effect.”

To celebrate “Give Day,” CB&T partnered with five non-profit organizations throughout the key markets of San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles and the Bay Area. Charities included Feeding San Diego; Orange County United Way; Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles; Mercy Housing California and Habitat for Humanity of Greater San Francisco.

More than 115 CB&T associates contributed to in-person and hands-on volunteer activities, including food sorting, mural painting and home building. Additionally, all CB&T locations participated in donation collections. Event highlights included:

  • To support Feeding San Diego, CB&T associates helped sort, pack and prepare the distribution of fresh and nutritious food for those facing hunger. More than 8,800 pounds of food organized and packed to help San Diegans facing hunger.
  • CB&T associates joined Orange County United Way in a community mural-painting project at Del Obispo Elementary, a Title 1 school. Their efforts included hand-painting inspirational quotes and images on the school’s handball courts.
  • CB&T associates teamed up with Habitat for Humanity Greater Los Angeles to give back to their community through a hands-on project helping to build a house within the region. Associates also volunteered at three Habitat for Humanity ReStores in Los Angeles.
  • CB&T set up collection bins from Aug. 2 to 20 at more than 80 branch locations throughout the state calling for school supply donations to benefit Mercy Housing California. With an initial goal of collecting 500 backpacks, CB&T doubled their goal with more than 1,100 backpacks filled with back-to-school items and distributed to students heading into the classroom.
  • CB&T associates will be partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Greater San Francisco for a volunteering activity in the near future.

“We are deeply rooted in the communities we live and work in,” added Ellingsen. “Everything CB&T stands for was underscored throughout this full day of giving back – including community, connection and stewardship. It was really a very special way to wrap up our conference.”

