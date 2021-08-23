checkAd

Genetron Health to Host Calls Following Earnings and Participate in an Upcoming Investor Conference

BEIJING, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, today announced that management will host calls with various brokers following second quarter earnings and participate in an investor conference with Wells Fargo.

Management will host calls following earnings, with：

UBS at 10:00 AM HKT on August 25th
Haitong Securities / CICC at 2:00 PM HKT on August 25th
Citic Securities at 3:30 PM HKT on August 25th
Guggenheim Securities at 10:15 AM EST on September 23rd

Additionally, the details related to the management team’s participation in an upcoming investor conference are as follows:

Conference: 2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference        
Location: Virtual
Dates: September 9-10, 2021
Presentation: Sichen Wang, CEO and co-founder, and Evan Xu, Chief Financial Officer will host a fireside chat at 10:40 AM EST on September 10th

Interested parties may request more information by contacting their sales representatives at UBS, CITIC Securities, Haitong Securities, CICC, Guggenheim and Wells Fargo.

About Genetron Holdings Limited
Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:GTH) is a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in cancer molecular profiling and harnesses advanced technologies in molecular biology and data science to transform cancer treatment. The Company has developed a comprehensive oncology portfolio that covers the entire spectrum of cancer management, addressing needs and challenges from early screening, diagnosis and treatment recommendations, as well as continuous disease monitoring and care. Genetron Health also partners with global biopharmaceutical companies and offers customized services and products. For more information, please visit ir.genetronhealth.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact
US:
Hoki Luk
Head of Investor Relations
Email: hluk@genetronhealth.us
Phone: +1 (408) 891-9255

David Deuchler, CFA
Managing Director | Gilmartin Group
Email: ir@genetronhealth.com





